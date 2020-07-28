The Rejuvenation of MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG)

The MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) shares are trading at higher $17.81.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $17.75 and the low is $3.84. Over the last 52 weeks, MAG is up 0.34% while the S&P 500 is up 0.73%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, MAG reported a profit of $-4.41 million. MAG Silver Corp. also saw revenues decrease to $1.79 million. In addition, MAG has free cash flow of -$2.25 million as of 03-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$1.76 million which compares well with its peers.

MAG Return on Equity (ROE) is -8.90%, and its Return on Assets is -8.70%. All told, it is clear that, MAG needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when MAG reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. MAG has a short ratio of 3.95 and outstanding shares of 86.56M.

Company Outlook

MAG has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.06 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.22. MAG Silver Corp. MAG also noted assets of $212.33 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as MAG has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, MAG Silver Corp. MAG has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, MAG represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

MAG Silver Corp. MAG is now commanding a market cap of 1.60B and a float of 80.25M. MAG is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of MAG stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in MAG, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.