The Unprecedented Rise of Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

The Agora Inc. (API) shares are trading at lower $38.74 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $60.00.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $68.45 and the low is $42.25. Over the last 52 weeks, API is down -43.40% while the S&P 500 is up 0.73%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, API reported a profit of $1.87 million. Agora Inc. also saw revenues increase to $5.8 million. In addition, API has free cash flow of -$1.4 million as of 12-2014. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$0.41 million which compares well with its peers.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. API has a short ratio of 0.57 and outstanding shares of 106.16M.

Company Outlook

API has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.54 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Agora Inc. API also noted assets of $18.82 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as API has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Agora Inc. API has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, API represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Agora Inc. API is now commanding a market cap of 4.11B and a float of 17.50M. API is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of API stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in API, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.