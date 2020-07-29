Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Stock is Plummeting, Here is Why

The Sasol Limited (SSL) shares are trading at lower $7.95 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold. while the current analyst price target stands at $8.90.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $22.73 and the low is $1.25. Over the last 52 weeks, SSL is down -65.02% while the S&P 500 is down -0.63%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

SSL booked profit margins of -3.20%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -2.80%, and its Return on Assets is -1.40%. All told, it is clear that, SSL needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. SSL has a short ratio of 0.31 and outstanding shares of 617.84M.

Company Outlook

SSL has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.67 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.62. Sasol Limited SSL also noted assets of $33.12 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as SSL has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Sasol Limited SSL has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, SSL represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Sasol Limited SSL is now commanding a market cap of 5.21B and a float of 556.19M. SSL is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in SSL, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.