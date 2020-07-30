Is Now the Time to Invest in TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)?

The TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) shares are trading at higher $1.96 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $4.32 and the low is $0.85. Over the last 52 weeks, TXMD is down -54.63% while the S&P 500 is up 1.23%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, TXMD reported a profit of $9.54 million. TherapeuticsMD Inc. also saw revenues increase to $12.25 million. In addition, TXMD has free cash flow of -$39.13 million as of 03-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$49.59 million which compares well with its peers.

TXMD Return on Assets is -75.10%. All told, it is clear that, TXMD needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when TXMD reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. TXMD has a short ratio of 13.50 and outstanding shares of 271.46M.

Company Outlook

TXMD has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 7.18 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.76. TherapeuticsMD Inc. TXMD also noted assets of $268.64 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as TXMD has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, TherapeuticsMD Inc. TXMD has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, TXMD represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. TXMD is now commanding a market cap of 506.88M and a float of 236.97M. TXMD is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of TXMD stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in TXMD, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.