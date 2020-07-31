Investor Confidence is Falling for Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)

The Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) shares are trading at lower $0.37 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $3.56 and the low is $0.34. Over the last 52 weeks, JE is down -89.60% while the S&P 500 is down -0.36%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, JE reported a profit of $57.7 million. Just Energy Group Inc. also saw revenues increase to $502.32 million. In addition, JE has free cash flow of $29.3 million as of 03-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $68.12 million which compares well with its peers.

Find out when JE reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. JE has a short ratio of 0.73 and outstanding shares of 151.61M.

Company Outlook

JE has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 24.01 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 1.76. Just Energy Group Inc. JE also noted assets of $914.06 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as JE has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Just Energy Group Inc. JE has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, JE represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Just Energy Group Inc. JE is now commanding a market cap of 56.11M and a float of 107.64M. JE is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of JE stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in JE, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.