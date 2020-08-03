Is Now the Time to Invest in Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)?

The Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) shares are trading at lower $5.19.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $16.32 and the low is $1.55. Over the last 52 weeks, AKER is down -68.20% while the S&P 500 is up 0.79%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, AKER reported a profit of $0.19 million. Akers Biosciences Inc. also saw revenues increase to $0.36 million. In addition, AKER has free cash flow of -$1.97 million as of 03-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$3.53 million which compares well with its peers.

AKER Return on Equity (ROE) is -110.00%, and its Return on Assets is -84.20%. All told, it is clear that, AKER needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. AKER has a short ratio of 0.09 and outstanding shares of 6.13M.

Company Outlook

AKER has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.04 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -6.23. Akers Biosciences Inc. AKER also noted assets of $9.12 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as AKER has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Akers Biosciences Inc. AKER has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, AKER represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Akers Biosciences Inc. AKER is now commanding a market cap of 33.58M and a float of 4.41M. AKER is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in AKER, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.