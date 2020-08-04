The Forecast Just Changed on Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

The Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) shares are trading at lower $0.83 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $0.97 and the low is $0.30. Over the last 52 weeks, TRQ is down -14.76% while the S&P 500 is up 0.70%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, TRQ reported a profit of $96.01 million. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. also saw revenues increase to $277.97 million. In addition, TRQ has free cash flow of -$661.71 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $87.95 million which compares well with its peers.

TRQ booked profit margins of 38.70%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 3.50%, and its Return on Assets is 2.50%. All told, it is clear that, TRQ needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. TRQ has a short ratio of 7.52 and outstanding shares of 2.01B.

Company Outlook

TRQ has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 2.75 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 0.16. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. TRQ also noted assets of $12.9 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as TRQ has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. TRQ has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, TRQ represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. TRQ is now commanding a market cap of 1.69B and a float of 939.01M. TRQ is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in TRQ, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.