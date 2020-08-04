The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) is Holding Steady

The The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) shares are trading at lower $105.93 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $114.56.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $161.79 and the low is $79.41. Over the last 52 weeks, PNC is down -34.53% while the S&P 500 is up 0.70%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

PNC booked profit margins of 33.50%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 10.40%, and its Return on Assets is 1.20%. All told, it is clear that, PNC needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. PNC has a short ratio of 1.36 and outstanding shares of 430.00M.

Company Outlook

PNC has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.94 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 5.62. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as PNC has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. PNC has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, PNC represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Disclosure: we hold no position in PNC, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.