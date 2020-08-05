Optec International Inc (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Stock More Than Doubled on Sudden Optimism

The coronavirus pandemic has not only become one of the biggest healthcare crises in history but it has also wreaked havoc on normal lives. At this point, the reopening of schools seems to be a pressing matter in the United States and Optec International Inc (OTCMKTS:OPTI) is a company that might have a viable solution.

Recent Developments

Back in July, the company had announced that it has come up with a safer way of disinfecting and sterilizing the environment by way of UV-C Light and UV products. At the time, the company had announced that if schools chose to use a suite of OPTEC products then it could be possible for them to reopen safely and commence in-person learning.

The company announced that its products can exterminate 99% of all viruses and that too without the usage of chemicals. Moreover, OPTEC went on to state that the products can be used in other establishments like gyms, care homes, movie theatres, sports arenas, churches, and colleges among others.

This announcement has also been noticed by the market participants and over the course of the past 3 trading sessions, the stock has rallied considerably. The OPTEC stock has gained as much as 125% during that time and it could be worthwhile for investors to take a closer look at it.

However, that is not all. There have been other developments as well which ought to be kept in mind by investors. Back in July, the company announced that it had received the coveted patent pending status for its UV-C led lighting technology for use in tablets and cell phones.

It is a major milestone for the company since patent-pending generally leads to a full patent from the United States Patent Office within a year. OPTEC intends to use its technology to disinfect tablets and cell phones. The news had been received well by the market as well. Sign up below and get critical updates on OPTI and other breakout stocks.