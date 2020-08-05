Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) is Holding Steady

The Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) shares are trading at higher $8.20 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $9.89.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $12.40 and the low is $3.97. Over the last 52 weeks, TROX is down -33.87% while the S&P 500 is up 0.39%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, TROX reported a profit of $129.0 million. Tronox Holdings plc also saw revenues increase to $578.0 million. In addition, TROX has free cash flow of -$10.0 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $124.0 million which compares well with its peers.

TROX booked profit margins of -3.90%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -15.90%, and its Return on Assets is -2.10%. All told, it is clear that, TROX needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when TROX reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. TROX has a short ratio of 5.45 and outstanding shares of 142.74M.

Company Outlook

TROX has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.46 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 0.06. Tronox Holdings plc TROX also noted assets of $5.48 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as TROX has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Tronox Holdings plc TROX has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, TROX represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Tronox Holdings plc TROX is now commanding a market cap of 1.17B and a float of 88.05M. TROX is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of TROX stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in TROX, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.