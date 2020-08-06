Relief Therapeutics (OTCPK:RLFTF) Skyrockets On Positive Action in COVID-19 Patients

Over the past months, investors have been quite keen on pharmaceutical and biotech companies that have been working on tackling the coronavirus pandemic. The latest to enter the fray seems to be Relief Therapeutics (OTCPK:RLFTF), which has managed to garner massive gains this week so far after it made a major announcement on Monday.

A Major Development

The company, along with its American partner NeuroRx, announced on Monday that the product RLF 100 managed to bring about rapid recovery in patients who were suffering from respiratory failure brought about by the coronavirus. It was a significant development for the company and investors soon piled on to the stock.

The stock has rallied by as much as 300% so far this week and it goes without saying that it is likely on the radars of most investors. In such a situation, it could be a good idea to keep an eye on the movements in the Relief stock today and for the rest of the week.

In addition to that, independent researchers have also reported that RLF 100 also stopped the replication of the COVID 19 virus in the lung cells of human beings. It is believed that the findings published by the company could be based on the findings that showed that the novel coronavirus could be inhibited by Vasoactive Intestinal Polypeptide (VIP).

The company is now going to conduct placebo-controlled studies in which it is going to be tested whether the product can actually work in patients who are not as ill. Relief Therapeutics has made its reputation by working on projects which are at the clinical stages and over the years, it has created an impressive track record with regards to clinical testing.

At this point, the company is focussed on creating new treatments that are meant for respiratory diseases. The current development is a major milestone for the company and it remains to be seen how Relief progresses with the particular product.