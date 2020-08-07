GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) on the Path to Ruin

The GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) shares are trading at lower $3.33 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $4.00.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $7.39 and the low is $2.81. Over the last 52 weeks, GTYH is down -54.94% while the S&P 500 is up 0.67%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, GTYH reported a profit of $6.75 million. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. also saw revenues increase to $11.28 million. In addition, GTYH has free cash flow of -$11.38 million as of 03-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$12.3 million which compares well with its peers.

GTYH Return on Equity (ROE) is -20.90%, and its Return on Assets is -15.30%. All told, it is clear that, GTYH needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. GTYH has a short ratio of 18.72 and outstanding shares of 52.58M.

Company Outlook

GTYH has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -1.38. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. GTYH also noted assets of $431.37 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as GTYH has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, GTY Technology Holdings Inc. GTYH has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, GTYH represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. GTYH is now commanding a market cap of 182.28M and a float of 50.91M. GTYH is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in GTYH, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.