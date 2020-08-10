Galaxy Next Generation Inc (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Up More Than 170% as Demand Booms

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted schools and colleges in a major way, which is why companies like Galaxy Next Generation Inc (OTCMKTS:GAXY) have jumped into prominence. The company is involved in providing interactive learning technology solutions and helps the instructor and the learner experience a completely collaborative learning environment.

Key Details

The company has a wide range of products to facilitate learning remotely and its distribution channel consists of more than 22 resellers in the United States. The stock has been in focus morning due to the increasing demand for the company’s products and so far, it has rallied by as much as 105%. The company made an announcement this morning with regard to the rising demand for its products.

Galaxy announced that it has been getting fresh orders and also generating fresh interest in a wide range of its products. Some of the products include interactive panels and also Cov-Shield, a barrier made of plexiglass, which is meant for use in the workplace and education markets.

The company announced that it has sold Cov-Shield products to the tune of $250,000 over the course of the past month and its customer base has expanded as well. Galaxy stated that the customer base has now expanded into places like Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Kentucky, Arkansas, Florida, Colorado, and Louisiana.

However, that’s not all. GAXY has also installed a number of its interactive panel products. Investors should note that in this week alone, the company is going to complete invoices to the tune of as much as $600,000.

Last week, the company made another major announcement that further suggests that its sales are rising at a pretty fair clip. Galaxy announced that that it added production and sales facilities in the state of Arizona. It's a significant development and the company stated that the opening of the new office in Peoria was due to the increased demand for its products in the state.