Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Stock is Plummeting, Here is Why

The Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYU) shares are trading at lower $11.97.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $20.77 and the low is $7.15. Over the last 52 weeks, BPYU is down -42.37% while the S&P 500 is down -0.83%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, BPYU reported a profit of $72.88 million. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. also saw revenues increase to $403.63 million. In addition, BPYU has free cash flow of -$72.64 million as of 03-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $244.64 million which compares well with its peers.

BPYU booked profit margins of 26.20%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 41.50%, and its Return on Assets is 2.00%. All told, it is clear that, BPYU needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when BPYU reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. BPYU has a short ratio of 16.68 and outstanding shares of 55.93M.

Company Outlook

BPYU has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.86 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 5.89. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as BPYU has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Brookfield Property REIT Inc. BPYU has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, BPYU represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. BPYU is now commanding a market cap of 658.35M and a float of 54.14M. BPYU is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of BPYU stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in BPYU, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.