Is Now the Time to Invest in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)?

The Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) shares are trading at higher $4.08.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $10.30 and the low is $1.41. Over the last 52 weeks, GENE is down -60.39% while the S&P 500 is down -0.83%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

GENE Return on Equity (ROE) is -192.50%, and its Return on Assets is -133.00%. All told, it is clear that, GENE needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. GENE has a short ratio of 0.00 and outstanding shares of 13.77M.

Company Outlook

GENE has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.24 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.46. Genetic Technologies Limited GENE also noted assets of $2.97 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as GENE has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Genetic Technologies Limited GENE has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, GENE represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Genetic Technologies Limited GENE is now commanding a market cap of 55.98M and a float of 6.14M. GENE is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in GENE, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.