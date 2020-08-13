Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is Holding Steady

The Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) shares are trading at lower $22.01 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold. while the current analyst price target stands at $21.81.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $30.20 and the low is $14.91. Over the last 52 weeks, BEN is down -27.13% while the S&P 500 is up 1.39%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, BEN reported a profit of $253.7 million. Franklin Resources Inc. also saw revenues increase to $1.19 billion. In addition, BEN has free cash flow of $561.3 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $294.5 million which compares well with its peers.

BEN booked profit margins of 18.80%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 10.10%, and its Return on Assets is 6.80%. All told, it is clear that, BEN needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. BEN has a short ratio of 7.97 and outstanding shares of 490.40M.

Company Outlook

BEN has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 2.78 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 2.05. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as BEN has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Franklin Resources Inc. BEN has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, BEN represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Franklin Resources Inc. BEN is now commanding a market cap of 10.68B and a float of 268.28M. BEN is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in BEN, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.