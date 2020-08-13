Investor Confidence is Rising for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

The Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) shares are trading at higher $0.30 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $0.75 and the low is $0.14. Over the last 52 weeks, TTNP is down -60.53% while the S&P 500 is up 1.39%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, TTNP reported a profit of $1.17 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. also saw revenues increase to $1.34 million. In addition, TTNP has free cash flow of -$5.24 million as of 03-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$4.16 million which compares well with its peers.

TTNP Return on Assets is -201.20%. All told, it is clear that, TTNP needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when TTNP reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. TTNP has a short ratio of 0.64 and outstanding shares of 95.66M.

Company Outlook

TTNP has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 3.81 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.71. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. TTNP also noted assets of $13.26 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as TTNP has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. TTNP has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, TTNP represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. TTNP is now commanding a market cap of 28.61M and a float of 95.38M. TTNP is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of TTNP stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in TTNP, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.