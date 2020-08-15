Galaxy Next Generation Inc (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Stock is at a critical crossroad

It is no secret that despite the rapid recovery in the stock market, things are far from stable. Thus it might be a good idea for investors to track stocks that have gathered momentum. One such stock is Galaxy Next Generation Inc (OTCMKTS:GAXY), which has gathered significant momentum in recent weeks.

Recent Developments

Although it has descended from its highs, GAXY has still recorded gains of 200% over the course of the past week. The company has come into prominence for having become a noted seller in its range of products including the plexiglass Cov-Shield which works as barriers at workplaces or schools.

Earlier on in the week, the company announced that it has seen a significant spike in demand for its products. It has not only got new orders but also seen a spike in interest for many of its products. Galaxy launched Cov-Shield back in the latter part of June and since then it recorded total sales of as much as $250,000.

However, more importantly, the company has now managed to expand its customer base considerably. The customer base has now expanded to the states of Florida, Colorado, Louisiana, Rhode Island, Arkansas, Kentucky, Illinois, and Pennsylvania.

In addition to that, Galaxy has also expanded its distribution network by signing up more resellers for Cov-Shield. Hence, the reasons behind the optimism about the Galaxy stock is quite clear. However, that is not all. The company has managed to expand in operations in Arizona as well due to the significant spike in demand for its products in the state. Sign up below for our next breakout alert and GAXY updates.