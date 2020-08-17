Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) is Waving the Bull Flag

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) shares are trading at higher $8.16 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $20.15 and the low is $4.30. Over the last 52 weeks, MBOT is down -59.50% while the S&P 500 is down 0.00%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, MBOT reported a profit of $42000.0. Microbot Medical Inc. also saw revenues decrease to $2.16 million. In addition, MBOT has free cash flow of -$5.99 million as of 03-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$2.15 million which compares well with its peers.

MBOT Return on Equity (ROE) is -39.60%, and its Return on Assets is -32.50%. All told, it is clear that, MBOT needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. MBOT has a short ratio of 1.18 and outstanding shares of 7.15M.

Company Outlook

MBOT has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.53 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -1.53. Microbot Medical Inc. MBOT also noted assets of $31.3 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as MBOT has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Microbot Medical Inc. MBOT has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, MBOT represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Microbot Medical Inc. MBOT is now commanding a market cap of 56.63M and a float of 6.80M. MBOT is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in MBOT, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.