Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) is Waving the Bull Flag

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) shares are trading at higher $2.67 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $4.95 and the low is $1.08. Over the last 52 weeks, CANF is down -46.06% while the S&P 500 is up 0.32%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

Find out when CANF reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. CANF has a short ratio of 0.30 and outstanding shares of 15.41M.

Company Outlook

CANF has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.57 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -3.06. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. CANF also noted assets of $11.75 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as CANF has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. CANF has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, CANF represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. CANF is now commanding a market cap of 41.16M and a float of 7.82M. CANF is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of CANF stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in CANF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.