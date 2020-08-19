Is Now the Time to Invest in NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)?

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) shares are trading at higher $18.35 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $23.95 and the low is $8.81. Over the last 52 weeks, NGM is down -23.38% while the S&P 500 is up 0.22%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, NGM reported a profit of $45.29 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. also saw revenues increase to $19.75 million. In addition, NGM has free cash flow of -$39.74 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$23.95 million which compares well with its peers.

NGM booked profit margins of -74.00%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -22.20%, and its Return on Assets is -19.40%. All told, it is clear that, NGM needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. NGM has a short ratio of 16.11 and outstanding shares of 68.31M.

Company Outlook

NGM has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.18 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -1.06. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. NGM also noted assets of $347.28 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as NGM has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. NGM has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, NGM represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

