JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) is Holding Steady

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) shares are trading at higher $22.90 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $19.43.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $28.84 and the low is $11.42. Over the last 52 weeks, JKS is down -20.60% while the S&P 500 is up 0.22%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, JKS reported a profit of $234.0 million. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. also saw revenues increase to $1.2 billion. In addition, JKS has free cash flow of $0.0 as of 03-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $103.47 million which compares well with its peers.

JKS booked profit margins of 3.50%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 12.50%, and its Return on Assets is 2.50%. All told, it is clear that, JKS needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when JKS reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. JKS has a short ratio of 7.32 and outstanding shares of 44.69M.

Company Outlook

JKS has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.17 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 3.52. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. JKS also noted assets of $6.67 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as JKS has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. JKS has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, JKS represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. JKS is now commanding a market cap of 1.05B and a float of 42.17M. JKS is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of JKS stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in JKS, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.