Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock is Soaring, Here is Why

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) shares are trading at higher $4.45 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $6.41 and the low is $2.50. Over the last 52 weeks, PRTK is down -30.58% while the S&P 500 is up 0.22%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, PRTK reported a profit of $7.09 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. also saw revenues increase to $9.33 million. In addition, PRTK has free cash flow of -$50.95 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$18.25 million which compares well with its peers.

PRTK Return on Equity (ROE) is 222.50%, and its Return on Assets is -45.90%. All told, it is clear that, PRTK needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when PRTK reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. PRTK has a short ratio of 6.76 and outstanding shares of 43.63M.

Company Outlook

PRTK has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.41 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -3.00. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. PRTK also noted assets of $227.13 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as PRTK has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. PRTK has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, PRTK represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. PRTK is now commanding a market cap of 198.69M and a float of 41.32M. PRTK is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of PRTK stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in PRTK, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.