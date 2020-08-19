ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) on the Path to Profitability

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) shares are trading at higher $2.74.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $4.53 and the low is $1.20. Over the last 52 weeks, PRPH is down -39.51% while the S&P 500 is up 0.22%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, PRPH reported a profit of $1.28 million. ProPhase Labs Inc. also saw revenues increase to $3.62 million. In addition, PRPH has free cash flow of $4.51 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $0.14 million which compares well with its peers.

PRPH booked profit margins of -14.30%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -13.90%, and its Return on Assets is -12.50%. All told, it is clear that, PRPH needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when PRPH reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. PRPH has a short ratio of 0.01 and outstanding shares of 11.59M.

Company Outlook

PRPH has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.83 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.13. ProPhase Labs Inc. PRPH also noted assets of $12.38 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as PRPH has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, ProPhase Labs Inc. PRPH has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, PRPH represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

ProPhase Labs Inc. PRPH is now commanding a market cap of 33.18M and a float of 8.53M. PRPH is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of PRPH stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in PRPH, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.