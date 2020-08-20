ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) is Holding Steady

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) shares are trading at lower $38.90 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $59.13.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $58.72 and the low is $23.77. Over the last 52 weeks, ACAD is down -33.74% while the S&P 500 is down -0.42%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, ACAD reported a profit of $107.2 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. also saw revenues increase to $110.1 million. In addition, ACAD has free cash flow of -$89.75 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$42.89 million which compares well with its peers.

ACAD booked profit margins of -57.30%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -33.50%, and its Return on Assets is -29.50%. All told, it is clear that, ACAD needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. ACAD has a short ratio of 5.49 and outstanding shares of 156.54M.

Company Outlook

ACAD has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -1.47. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD also noted assets of $759.65 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as ACAD has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, ACAD represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD is now commanding a market cap of 6.22B and a float of 115.43M. ACAD is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

