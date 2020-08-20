Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Expands Offering Further as Space Heats Up

It shouldn’t be overlooked that Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) recently announced the launch of Curaleaf Sublingual Tablets in Florida. These cube-shaped, berry-flavored bites will provide the state’s medical patients with a discreet, sugar-free yet fruity alternative form of medication.

According to the release, Curaleaf’s new Sublingual Tablets, which will be in 30-piece jars, contain 5mg of high-quality cannabis oil per piece, which allows patients to manage their treatment plan with confidence and ease. Each bite, which is made to be ingested orally or sublingually, is translucent in color and features a refreshing “Arctic Berry” flavor. The new product will be sold at all of the Company’s 28 operating dispensaries in Florida with a phased roll-out between August 8th – August 20th. Limited quantities will be released to pre-existing loyalty patients beginning tomorrow, July 30th.

Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) promulgates itself as a company that operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States.

The Company is the parent of Curaleaf, Inc., a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf, Inc. has a presence in 12 states.

Curaleaf, Inc. operates 30 dispensaries, 12 cultivation sites and 9 processing sites with a focus on highly populated, limited license states, including Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York. Curaleaf, Inc. leverages its extensive research and development capabilities to distribute cannabis products in multiple formats with the highest standard for safety, effectiveness, consistent quality and customer care. Curaleaf is committed to being the industry’s leading resource in education and advancement through research and advocacy.

Curaleaf Inc.’s Florida operations were the first in the cannabis industry to receive the Safe Quality Food certification under the Global Food Safety Initiative, setting a new standard of excellence.

It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

The company also provides non-cannabis services to licensed cannabis operators in the areas of cultivation, extraction and production, and retail operations. As of November 01, 2018, it operated a network of 29 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Find out when $CURLF reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

As noted above, CURLF just announced the launch of Curaleaf Sublingual Tablets in Florida.

The chart shows 43% during the past month in terms of shareholder gains in the listing. What’s more, the name has witnessed a pop in interest, as transaction volume levels have recently pushed just shy of 110% over what the stock has registered over the longer term.

“The demand for alternative cannabis form functions in Florida has been mounting for years, and we are thrilled to offer our patients an exciting new product — Sublingual Tablets,” said Joe Lusardi, Chief Executive Officer at Curaleaf. “Our success is driven by listening to and meeting the needs of our patients, and we’re incredibly proud to be first to market in Florida with this new option in cannabis medicine. By providing high-quality products in a variety of administration routes, we are better positioned to improve our patients’ lives, which has been our mission since day one.”

Now commanding a market cap of $4.6B, CURLF has a significant war chest ($251M) of cash on the books, which must be weighed relative to about $177.1M in total current liabilities. One should also note that debt has been growing over recent quarters. CURLF is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $375.9M. In addition, the company is seeing major top-line growth, with y/y quarterly revenues growing at 177%. We will update the story again soon as developments transpire. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $CURLF stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $CURLF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.