Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) on the Path to Ruin

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) shares are trading at lower $8.07 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $11.20.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $10.85 and the low is $3.98. Over the last 52 weeks, GLUU is down -25.61% while the S&P 500 is down -0.42%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, GLUU reported a profit of $85.7 million. Glu Mobile Inc. also saw revenues increase to $133.32 million. In addition, GLUU has free cash flow of -$8.74 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$12.93 million which compares well with its peers.

GLUU booked profit margins of -2.40%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -4.60%, and its Return on Assets is -2.40%. All told, it is clear that, GLUU needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. GLUU has a short ratio of 2.13 and outstanding shares of 156.58M.

Company Outlook

GLUU has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.09. Glu Mobile Inc. GLUU also noted assets of $631.96 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as GLUU has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Glu Mobile Inc. GLUU has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, GLUU represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Glu Mobile Inc. GLUU is now commanding a market cap of 1.40B and a float of 145.18M. GLUU is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in GLUU, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.