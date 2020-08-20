GoldMining Inc (OTCMKTS:GLDLF) Explodes on Gold Demand Trend

The mining sector has come into focus in 2020 primarily due to the rising price of gold, and one of the companies to have come into focus this week is GoldMining Inc (OTCMKTS:GLDLF). The company is engaged in acquiring and then developing gold assets located in the Americas.

Recent Developments

The company is in charge of a diverse portfolio of mining properties that are spread across the United States, Peru, Brazil, Canada, and Colombia. Over the course of the past week, GLDLF stock has managed to rally by as much as 50% – and in light of such a move, it is important for investors to take a closer look at the latest developments surrounding the company.

Earlier on in August, the company made a major announcement with regards to its management and that may have had an effect on the stock price. GoldMining announced that David Garofalo has been appointed as a director, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of the company’s subsidiary Gold Royalty Corp.

In addition to that, Garofalo has also joined the GoldMining advisory board. It’s a significant move from the company HQ. Garofalo’s experience in the industry spans nearly three decades. Investors are reacting positively to these moves and its worthwhile keep an eye on any new developments.

GoldMining Inc has made its moves quickly with regards to Gold Royalty Corp. It should be noted that it only in the latter part of June that the subsidiary had been established by GoldMining. It is a royalty company that is fully focused on gold and allows investors with another option when it comes to unlocking value.

The total portfolio of Gold Royalty Corp is going to be made up of as many as 14 newly established royalties and is going to be comprised of 2% NSRs on a pair of gold projects.