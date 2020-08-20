Is Now the Time to Invest in OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)?

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) shares are trading at higher $5.48 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $6.68.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $7.88 and the low is $3.55. Over the last 52 weeks, ONE is down -30.46% while the S&P 500 is down -0.42%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, ONE reported a profit of $36.76 million. OneSmart International Education Group Limited also saw revenues increase to $104.41 million. In addition, ONE has free cash flow of $0.0 as of 05-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$10.85 million which compares well with its peers.

ONE booked profit margins of 2.20%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 8.70%, and its Return on Assets is 1.30%. All told, it is clear that, ONE needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. ONE has a short ratio of 2.83 and outstanding shares of 162.31M.

Company Outlook

ONE has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 0.08. OneSmart International Education Group Limited ONE also noted assets of $1.08 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as ONE has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, OneSmart International Education Group Limited ONE has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, ONE represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Disclosure: we hold no position in ONE, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.