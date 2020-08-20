Renewed Optimism is Surrounding Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) shares are trading at lower $148.66 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $194.29.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $175.00 and the low is $72.05. Over the last 52 weeks, SRPT is down -15.05% while the S&P 500 is down -0.42%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, SRPT reported a profit of $124.02 million. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. also saw revenues increase to $137.36 million. In addition, SRPT has free cash flow of $491.9 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$132.52 million which compares well with its peers.

SRPT Return on Equity (ROE) is -53.00%, and its Return on Assets is -22.70%. All told, it is clear that, SRPT needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. SRPT has a short ratio of 12.34 and outstanding shares of 77.97M.

Company Outlook

SRPT has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -7.03. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. SRPT also noted assets of $2.88 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as SRPT has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. SRPT has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, SRPT represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. SRPT is now commanding a market cap of 11.82B and a float of 74.71M. SRPT is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in SRPT, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.