SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Stock is Soaring, Here is Why

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) shares are trading at higher $1.79.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $14.88 and the low is $1.55. Over the last 52 weeks, WORX is down -87.97% while the S&P 500 is down -0.42%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, WORX reported a profit of $0.49 million. SCWorx Corp. also saw revenues increase to $1.45 million. In addition, WORX has free cash flow of -$1.0 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$2.84 million which compares well with its peers.

WORX Return on Equity (ROE) is -91.20%, and its Return on Assets is -63.70%. All told, it is clear that, WORX needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when WORX reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. WORX has a short ratio of 0.24 and outstanding shares of 7.57M.

Company Outlook

WORX has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.97. SCWorx Corp. WORX also noted assets of $10.96 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as WORX has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, SCWorx Corp. WORX has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, WORX represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

SCWorx Corp. WORX is now commanding a market cap of 18.49M and a float of 7.24M. WORX is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of WORX stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in WORX, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.