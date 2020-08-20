The Unprecedented Rise of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) shares are trading at lower $7.81 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $12.40.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $28.84 and the low is $2.01. Over the last 52 weeks, APRN is down -72.92% while the S&P 500 is down -0.42%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, APRN reported a profit of $53.17 million. Blue Apron Holdings Inc. also saw revenues increase to $131.04 million. In addition, APRN has free cash flow of $0.23 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $8.85 million which compares well with its peers.

APRN booked profit margins of -15.70%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -103.20%, and its Return on Assets is -26.50%. All told, it is clear that, APRN needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. APRN has a short ratio of 1.62 and outstanding shares of 13.43M.

Company Outlook

APRN has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -5.08. Blue Apron Holdings Inc. APRN also noted assets of $215.53 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as APRN has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. APRN has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, APRN represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. APRN is now commanding a market cap of 136.52M and a float of 12.00M. APRN is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

