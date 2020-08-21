The Unprecedented Rise of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) shares are trading at lower $1.94.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $3.28 and the low is $0.56. Over the last 52 weeks, TRIB is down -40.79% while the S&P 500 is up 0.31%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, TRIB reported a profit of $9.28 million. Trinity Biotech plc also saw revenues increase to $21.18 million. In addition, TRIB has free cash flow of -$1.25 million as of 03-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $1.69 million which compares well with its peers.

TRIB booked profit margins of -34.50%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -148.20%, and its Return on Assets is -20.40%. All told, it is clear that, TRIB needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. TRIB has a short ratio of 0.59 and outstanding shares of 20.90M.

Company Outlook

TRIB has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -1.48. Trinity Biotech plc TRIB also noted assets of $129.13 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as TRIB has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Trinity Biotech plc TRIB has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, TRIB represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Disclosure: we hold no position in TRIB, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.