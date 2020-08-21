Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Finding Zero Support

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) shares are trading at lower $3.02 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $15.44 and the low is $3.09. Over the last 52 weeks, UBX is down -80.44% while the S&P 500 is up 0.31%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

UBX Return on Equity (ROE) is -76.30%, and its Return on Assets is -56.20%. All told, it is clear that, UBX needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. UBX has a short ratio of 4.53 and outstanding shares of 49.66M.

Company Outlook

UBX has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -1.86. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as UBX has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Unity Biotechnology Inc. UBX has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, UBX represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. UBX is now commanding a market cap of 148.19M and a float of 43.44M. UBX is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in UBX, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.