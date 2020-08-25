American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) is Holding Steady

American International Group Inc. (AIG) shares are trading at higher $29.55 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $37.57.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $58.66 and the low is $16.07. Over the last 52 weeks, AIG is down -43.70% while the S&P 500 is up 20.39%%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, AIG reported a profit of $-9.66 billion. American International Group Inc. also saw revenues decrease to $9.4 billion. In addition, AIG has free cash flow of $1.32 billion as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$8.61 billion which compares well with its peers.

AIG booked profit margins of -9.50%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -7.30%, and its Return on Assets is -0.90%. All told, it is clear that, AIG needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. AIG has a short ratio of 2.38 and outstanding shares of 866.97M.

Company Outlook

AIG has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -5.47. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as AIG has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, American International Group Inc. AIG has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, AIG represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

American International Group Inc. AIG is now commanding a market cap of 26.23B and a float of 860.73M. AIG is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in AIG, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.