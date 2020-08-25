Investor Confidence is Rising for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) shares are trading at higher $39.74 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold. while the current analyst price target stands at $43.00.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $64.50 and the low is $36.65. Over the last 52 weeks, WBA is down -19.42% while the S&P 500 is up 20.39%%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, WBA reported a profit of $6.44 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. also saw revenues increase to $34.63 billion. In addition, WBA has free cash flow of $2.44 billion as of 05-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $1.14 billion which compares well with its peers.

WBA booked profit margins of 0.50%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 3.30%, and its Return on Assets is 0.90%. All told, it is clear that, WBA needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when WBA reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. WBA has a short ratio of 2.97 and outstanding shares of 875.40M.

Company Outlook

WBA has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 0.82. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA also noted assets of $86.44 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as WBA has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, WBA represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA is now commanding a market cap of 34.65B and a float of 718.11M. WBA is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of WBA stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in WBA, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.