The Forecast Just Changed on Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) shares are trading at lower $1.20 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $2.99 and the low is $0.34. Over the last 52 weeks, AYTU is down -11.11% while the S&P 500 is up 20.39%%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, AYTU reported a profit of $6.16 million. Aytu BioScience Inc. also saw revenues increase to $8.16 million. In addition, AYTU has free cash flow of -$26.46 million as of 03-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$3.17 million which compares well with its peers.

AYTU Return on Equity (ROE) is -89.20%, and its Return on Assets is -33.40%. All told, it is clear that, AYTU needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. AYTU has a short ratio of 1.06 and outstanding shares of 120.62M.

Company Outlook

AYTU has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -1.54. Aytu BioScience Inc. AYTU also noted assets of $158.95 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as AYTU has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Aytu BioScience Inc. AYTU has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, AYTU represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Aytu BioScience Inc. AYTU is now commanding a market cap of 145.40M and a float of 116.08M. AYTU is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in AYTU, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.