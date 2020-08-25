The Unprecedented Rise of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) shares are trading at higher $34.54 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $51.49.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $72.00 and the low is $27.40. Over the last 52 weeks, WDC is down -36.77% while the S&P 500 is up 20.39%%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, WDC reported a profit of $1.08 billion. Western Digital Corporation also saw revenues increase to $4.29 billion. In addition, WDC has free cash flow of $177.0 million as of 06-2020.

WDC booked profit margins of -7.10%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -12.50%, and its Return on Assets is -4.60%. All told, it is clear that, WDC needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. WDC has a short ratio of 1.35 and outstanding shares of 299.00M.

Company Outlook

WDC has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.85. Western Digital Corporation WDC also noted assets of $25.66 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as WDC has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Western Digital Corporation WDC has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, WDC represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Western Digital Corporation WDC is now commanding a market cap of 10.47B and a float of 298.13M. WDC is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in WDC, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.