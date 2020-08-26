AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) is Holding Steady

AXT Inc. (AXTI) shares are trading at higher $5.92 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $5.99 and the low is $1.85. Over the last 52 weeks, AXTI is up 75.67% while the S&P 500 is up 19.49%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, AXTI reported a profit of $6.77 million. AXT Inc. also saw revenues increase to $22.13 million. In addition, AXTI has free cash flow of -$4.48 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $1.46 million which compares well with its peers.

AXTI booked profit margins of -3.60%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -1.60%, and its Return on Assets is -1.30%. All told, it is clear that, AXTI needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. AXTI has a short ratio of 5.29 and outstanding shares of 39.97M.

Company Outlook

AXTI has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.07. AXT Inc. AXTI also noted assets of $226.22 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as AXTI has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, AXT Inc. AXTI has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, AXTI represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

AXT Inc. AXTI is now commanding a market cap of 264.62M and a float of 38.51M. AXTI is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in AXTI, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.