Is Now the Time to Invest in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) shares are trading at lower $16.95 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $27.41.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $31.97 and the low is $11.15. Over the last 52 weeks, BHC is down -21.09% while the S&P 500 is up 19.49%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, BHC reported a profit of $1.17 billion. Bausch Health Companies Inc. also saw revenues increase to $1.66 billion. In addition, BHC has free cash flow of $320.0 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $470.0 million which compares well with its peers.

BHC booked profit margins of -25.20%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -172.50%, and its Return on Assets is -6.30%. All told, it is clear that, BHC needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. BHC has a short ratio of 3.71 and outstanding shares of 355.30M.

Company Outlook

BHC has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -5.79. Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC also noted assets of $31.4 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as BHC has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, BHC represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC is now commanding a market cap of 6.19B and a float of 347.77M. BHC is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in BHC, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.