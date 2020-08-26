Renewed Optimism is Surrounding HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) shares are trading at lower $0.35 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $1.98 and the low is $0.16. Over the last 52 weeks, HPR is down -69.51% while the S&P 500 is up 19.49%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, HPR reported a profit of $-18.71 million. HighPoint Resources Corporation also saw revenues decrease to $43.3 million. In addition, HPR has free cash flow of -$51.19 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $7.85 million which compares well with its peers.

HPR Return on Equity (ROE) is -196.20%, and its Return on Assets is -70.00%. All told, it is clear that, HPR needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when HPR reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. HPR has a short ratio of 1.90 and outstanding shares of 211.90M.

Company Outlook

HPR has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -5.30. HighPoint Resources Corporation HPR also noted assets of $951.99 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as HPR has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, HighPoint Resources Corporation HPR has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, HPR represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

HighPoint Resources Corporation HPR is now commanding a market cap of 78.59M and a float of 111.29M. HPR is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of HPR stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in HPR, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.