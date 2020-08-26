Renewed Optimism is Surrounding TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) shares are trading at higher $0.62 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $2.18 and the low is $0.22. Over the last 52 weeks, TTI is down -63.38% while the S&P 500 is up 19.49%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, TTI reported a profit of $20.32 million. TETRA Technologies Inc. also saw revenues increase to $192.44 million. In addition, TTI has free cash flow of $40.78 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $18.34 million which compares well with its peers.

TTI booked profit margins of -16.60%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -284.10%, and its Return on Assets is -11.90%. All told, it is clear that, TTI needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. TTI has a short ratio of 0.13 and outstanding shares of 125.89M.

Company Outlook

TTI has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -1.14. TETRA Technologies Inc. TTI also noted assets of $1.19 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as TTI has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, TETRA Technologies Inc. TTI has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, TTI represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

TETRA Technologies Inc. TTI is now commanding a market cap of 81.95M and a float of 113.62M. TTI is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in TTI, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.