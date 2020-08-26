The Rejuvenation of GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) shares are trading at lower $14.30 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $23.44.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $26.25 and the low is $14.69 S&P 500 is up 19.49%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. GOCO has a short ratio of 0.64 and outstanding shares of 334.40M.

Company Outlook

GOCO has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as GOCO has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, GoHealth Inc. GOCO has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, GOCO represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

GoHealth Inc. GOCO is now commanding a market cap of 4.78B and a float of 43.40M. GOCO is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of GOCO stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in GOCO, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.