CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Recent Earnings Shows Major Concern

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) shares are trading at lower $46.98 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $50.60.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $64.75 and the low is $29.17. Over the last 52 weeks, CBRE is down -4.76% while the S&P 500 is up 21.16%%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, CBRE reported a profit of $981.85 million. CBRE Group Inc. also saw revenues increase to $5.38 billion. In addition, CBRE has free cash flow of -$128.09 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $287.3 million which compares well with its peers.

CBRE booked profit margins of 4.70%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 19.00%, and its Return on Assets is 7.30%. All told, it is clear that, CBRE needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. CBRE has a short ratio of 3.26 and outstanding shares of 335.13M.

Company Outlook

CBRE has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 3.38. CBRE Group Inc. CBRE also noted assets of $15.7 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as CBRE has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, CBRE Group Inc. CBRE has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, CBRE represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

CBRE Group Inc. CBRE is now commanding a market cap of 15.46B and a float of 332.56M. CBRE is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in CBRE, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.