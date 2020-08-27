Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Finding Zero Support

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) shares are trading at lower $7.32 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $11.43.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $14.88 and the low is $1.55. Over the last 52 weeks, EVRI is down -18.30% while the S&P 500 is up 21.16%%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, EVRI reported a profit of $29.66 million. Everi Holdings Inc. also saw revenues increase to $38.72 million. In addition, EVRI has free cash flow of -$68.54 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$15.05 million which compares well with its peers.

EVRI booked profit margins of -17.80%, and its Return on Assets is -5.10%. All told, it is clear that, EVRI needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. EVRI has a short ratio of 2.19 and outstanding shares of 85.12M.

Company Outlook

EVRI has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.90. Everi Holdings Inc. EVRI also noted assets of $1.48 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as EVRI has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Everi Holdings Inc. EVRI has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, EVRI represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Everi Holdings Inc. EVRI is now commanding a market cap of 611.15M and a float of 84.33M. EVRI is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

