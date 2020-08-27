Galaxy Next Generation Inc (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Extends Breakout Rally on Installation News

One of the stocks to have come into focus this month is (OTCMKTS:GAXY). The added attention is due to the need to reopen educational institutions at the time of the coronavirus pandemic. Galaxy Next Generation Inc (OTCMKTS:GAXY) is a learning technology solutions provider and it has come up with interactive panels that provide protection to individuals in schools.

Completes Successful Installations of Interactive Panels

On Thursday, the company made a major announcement with regards to its business and that has led to a fresh rally in the stock. Galaxy Next stock is up by as much as 25% this morning and that follows from the 20% gain that it had recorded yesterday.

This morning the company announced that it had successfully completed the installation of its interactive panels at two schools. One of the schools is the Newtown Country Schools in Georgia, while the other one is located in South Florida.

The purchase orders for the interactive panels that is worth around $550,000 was placed back in April by the two schools in question. It should be noted that the Newton County Schools is actually made up of 3 high schools, 5 middle schools and 13 elementary schools. On the other hand, the school in South Florida installed the panels from Galaxy Next across is the campus.

In addition to this particular development, investors also need to consider an announcement from the company earlier on this month. The company announced that it had been able on August 10 that it had been receiving fresh orders and increased interest from potential customers with regards to its range of products. However, the biggest interest has been registered in the company’s interactive panels Cov-Shield.

The panels in question are made of plexiglass and provide a clear barrier so as to help in the creation of individual workspaces in educational institutions and also at offices. Considering the recent rally in the stock, investors could do well to keep an eye on the stock.