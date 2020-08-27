The Rejuvenation of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (EQR) shares are trading at lower $54.92 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold. while the current analyst price target stands at $60.47.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $89.55 and the low is $49.62. Over the last 52 weeks, EQR is down -34.45% while the S&P 500 is up 21.16%%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, EQR reported a profit of $356.89 million. Equity Residential also saw revenues increase to $653.53 million. In addition, EQR has free cash flow of $463.07 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $574.88 million which compares well with its peers.

EQR booked profit margins of 41.50%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 10.80%, and its Return on Assets is 5.40%. All told, it is clear that, EQR needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. EQR has a short ratio of 2.26 and outstanding shares of 371.80M.

Company Outlook

EQR has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 3.01. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as EQR has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Equity Residential EQR has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, EQR represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Equity Residential EQR is now commanding a market cap of 20.65B and a float of 366.15M. EQR is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

