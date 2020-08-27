The Unprecedented Rise of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (BNTX) shares are trading at lower $67.90 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $77.38.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $105.00 and the low is $12.52 while the S&P 500 is up 21.16%%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, BNTX reported a profit of $39.75 million. BioNTech SE also saw revenues increase to $45.98 million. In addition, BNTX has free cash flow of -$100.86 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$79.42 million which compares well with its peers.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. BNTX has a short ratio of 1.64 and outstanding shares of 232.36M.

Company Outlook

BNTX has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -1.21. BioNTech SE BNTX also noted assets of $1.07 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as BNTX has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, BioNTech SE BNTX has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, BNTX represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

BioNTech SE BNTX is now commanding a market cap of 14.68B and a float of 220.45M. BNTX is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in BNTX, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.