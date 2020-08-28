Renewed Optimism is Surrounding Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) shares are trading at higher $95.47 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $99.00.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $119.59 and the low is $54.95. Over the last 52 weeks, YUM is down -18.37% while the S&P 500 is up 20.58%%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, YUM reported a profit of $849.0 million. Yum! Brands Inc. also saw revenues increase to $1.2 billion. In addition, YUM has free cash flow of $295.0 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $326.0 million which compares well with its peers.

YUM booked profit margins of 18.80%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -12.70%, and its Return on Assets is 18.20%. All told, it is clear that, YUM needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. YUM has a short ratio of 1.72 and outstanding shares of 303.00M.

Company Outlook

YUM has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.36 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 3.33. Yum! Brands Inc. YUM also noted assets of $6.42 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as YUM has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Yum! Brands Inc. YUM has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, YUM represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Yum! Brands Inc. YUM is now commanding a market cap of 28.56B and a float of 300.85M. YUM is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in YUM, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.