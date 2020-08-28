VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on the Path to Ruin

VMware Inc. (VMW) shares are trading at lower $142.90 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $175.25.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $173.37 and the low is $86.00. Over the last 52 weeks, VMW is up 7.89% while the S&P 500 is up 20.58%%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, VMW reported a profit of $2.25 billion. VMware Inc. also saw revenues increase to $2.73 billion. In addition, VMW has free cash flow of $1.29 billion as of 04-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $662.0 million which compares well with its peers.

VMW booked profit margins of 55.80%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 98.90%, and its Return on Assets is 25.90%. All told, it is clear that, VMW needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. VMW has a short ratio of 4.89 and outstanding shares of 418.38M.

Company Outlook

VMW has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.21 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 3.28. VMware Inc. VMW also noted assets of $28.44 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as VMW has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, VMware Inc. VMW has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, VMW represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

VMware Inc. VMW is now commanding a market cap of 59.91B and a float of 79.93M. VMW is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

